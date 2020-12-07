Coronavirus: 60 new COVID-19 cases push Waterloo Region tally past 4,000

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced 60 more positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 4,047.

This is the third straight day the area has seen less than 70 cases.

The seven-day moving average rate of cases per 100,000 by reported date in the area has fallen to 10.7 after reaching a peak of 12.9 on Dec. 1.

On Dec. 1, Ontario was close to its peak, as its average stood at 11.3. That number would move to 11.5 the following day before dropping again to 10.7.

1:39 Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says

A further 72 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 3,408.

Story continues below advertisement

There was a new COVID-19-related death reported on Sunday which lifted the death toll 127, but that did not change on Monday.

A swath of new outbreaks were being reported on Monday including one at each of Kitchener’s hospitals, Grand River and St. Mary’s General.

There was also a new school-related outbreak reported at Kidsability.

In addition, there were three new outbreaks reported with staff testing positive at Pinehaven Nursing Home in Cambridge, Nithview Homes in New Hamburg and the Village of Winston Park in Kitchener.

This is the fourth outbreak connected to the Village of Winston Park with two involving its retirement home and two involving the long term care unit none of which have had more than two cases.

Over the weekend new outbreaks were connected to two congregate settings, Franklin Public School in Kitchener and in a pharmacy.

While there were plenty of new outbreaks reported since Friday, the number of active outbreaks (22) has also come to an end after a plethora of outbreaks came to an end over the past few days.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 More than 150 residents, staff test positive after COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto nursing home More than 150 residents, staff test positive after COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto nursing home

On Monday, Waterloo Public Health decalred outbreaks to be over at two manufacturing facilities, an industrial sales location, an automotive sales and service location, a food processing plant, a food and beverage site and Clemens Mill Public School in Cambridge.

Over the weekend, outbreaks ended in a congregate setting, William G. Davis Public School in Cambridge and St Bernadette Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,925 new cases on Monday, marking another single-day record, bringing its total to 129,234.

Monday’s case count sets the province’s new one-day high by one case after Sunday saw 1,924 new infections which was the previous record.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Monday’s provincial report, 601 cases were recorded in Toronto, 512 in Peel Region, 167 in York Region and 133 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,798 as 26 more deaths were reported.