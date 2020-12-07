Truck fatally strikes 2 children on Florida mini-golf course

Send this page to someone via email

Two young siblings were killed Friday when a truck plowed through a mini-golf course in Panama City Beach, Fla., police say.

A girl, 6, and her brother, 4, were both struck when a Chevy Silverado veered onto the course at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park around 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to local authorities.

The children were at the park with their parents on a trip from Kentucky, according to local station WJHG.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle veered onto the golf course.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” police spokesperson Debbie Ward said in a statement. “We have had grief counsellors and clergy with the family since this happened.”

A GoFundMe campaign to cover the parents’ expenses has raised more than US$135,000 to date, amid an outpouring of sympathy for the family.

Organizers say the children, whom them identified as Addie and Baylor, were “energetic, fun-loving and huge personalities.”

“These tiny people touched the lives of so many,” they wrote.

The park announced on Facebook that it would remain closed on Saturday. It also shared a Bible verse in the wake of the deaths.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted,” the passage read.

Authorities have identified the driver as local resident Scott Donaldson.

Police say charges are pending and the crash is under investigation.

— With files from the Associated Press