Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, records 100 deaths since pandemic began

Hamilton Public Health reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and passed the century mark in coronavirus deaths with three more on Monday.

Public health says two of the deceased are tied to the outbreak at the Grave Villa long-term care home (LTCH) on Upper Gage Avenue.

Both deaths were women, one in her early 90s passing away on Dec. 2, while the other, in her late 70s passing on Dec. 6.

The third death was a man in his late 80s from the community. He also died on Dec. 6.

The outbreak at Grace Villa declared on Nov. 25, grew again on Monday to 87 cases from 78 cases reported on Sunday.

Fifty-three residents and 34 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility.

Hamilton has now had 101 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health says there are 25 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 7, including:

Eight long-term care homes — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and Wellington Nursing Home.

One retirement home — The Village at Wentworth Heights

Six workplaces — Woodward Wastewater Construction Project, O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Red Hill Orthodontics, 3 for 1 Glasses and Universal Precision Technology

Three schools — Adelaide Hoodless Elementary, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School and St. Mark’s Elementary School.

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., Hatts Off Girls’ Country Home, La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and three units of the Juravinski Hospital.

The largest reported outbreaks involve the Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 91 cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, Hamilton Continuing Care, which has had 53 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 since starting Nov. 1 and St. Joeseph’s Villa with 45 since starting Nov. 20.

The outbreak at Golden Auto Service was declared over on Dec. 6 after 15 days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 637 as of Monday.

The city has had 652 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

The city has seen 3,672 total cases since the pandemic began. There are now 46 currently in hospital receiving treatment for the COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Halton Region reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has 373 active cases as of Dec. 7, with Milton accounting for 132 and Burlington accounting for 118 cases.

Halton has had 4,099 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton has 28 outbreaks, including 13 institutional outbreaks at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown, Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), five retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville) and one hospital (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has one active school outbreak at John William Boitch public school in Burlington. Five cases have been recorded at the school as of Monday.

The largest outbreak in the region is at Wyndham Manor in Oakville, which involves 93 people – 66 residents, 18 staff members and nine others connected to the home.

Two other significant outbreaks involve Chartwell Waterford (58 people — 47 residents and 11 staff members) and Allendale (57 people — 48 residents, six staff and three others connected to the home.)

The recent outbreaks have accounted for 32 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been 72 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Niagara Region reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are 242 active cases as of Dec. 7.

The region has 14 active outbreaks with six institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and four long-term care homes (Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Overall, Niagara has had 2,317 total positive cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports six new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The region has had 683 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 26 active cases as of Dec. 7.

The region’s average number of cases over the last seven days is three per day.

The two counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.

Brant County reports four new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Brant County now has 10 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at one retirement home (Penmarvian retirement home), a group home (Peace Haven) and two Community Living Brant facilities in Brantford.

The region now has 557 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 59 active cases as of Dec. 7 with five people receiving hospital care.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Monday.