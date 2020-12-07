Police looking for help to identify suspect in Halloween shooting in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police have released surveillance images of a possible suspect who may have fired shots in a busy Niagara Falls, Ont., tourism district on Halloween.

Investigators say three people were hit by bullets just before midnight on Oct. 31 in an area around Centre Street and Ellen Avenue.

Detectives believe the shooting was the result of a fight that escalated, with the suspect hitting a man with gunfire and two innocent bystanders.

Police say 10 bullets were fired from the handgun, which has not been recovered.

The three injured people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. All have since been released from hospital.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with a slim build, a goatee and both ears pierced. He was wearing a navy blue Atlanta Braves baseball cap, black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans with light beige Timberland boots.

Niagara police believe a suspect in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Oct. 31, 2020 wore an Atlanta Braves ball cap and beige Timberland boots. Niagara Regional Police

Anyone with information can reach out to the Niagara Police Service at 905-688-4111 ext. 1008422.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Media Release – NRPS Investigating Halloween Shooting in Niagara Falls – Update 1 – Photos https://t.co/mXl4t3jiG8 pic.twitter.com/evmTWMq8wW — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) December 7, 2020

