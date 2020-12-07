Dartmouth North groups call for winter coats as COVID-19 freezes most clothing drives

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic may have frozen a number of Nova Scotia’s annual clothing drives, but volunteers in north Dartmouth say the need for winter wear is still red hot.

Community groups led by SchoolsPlus and Welcome Housing are canvassing the public for new or gently used winter gear to donate to families in need this holiday season.

Normally, folks requiring an extra warm layer can pick up what they need from the clothing rack at the Dartmouth North Public Library, but with most communal spaces shuttered by public health restrictions, this year, volunteers had to think on their feet.

“We’ve had a scramble and no worries, we’re taking names and we have the community van for delivery, and we’re going to be delivering to the different homes, porch pickup,” said Doris MacDonald, a volunteer with the SonLife Community Church and North Dartmouth Echo, both of which are supporting the collection.

“There are so many homeless out there without warm clothes, and they’re the ones outside, they have the greatest needs, and struggling families, people paying too much for their bills — we just want to make their Christmas little better.” Tweet This

Those with goods to spare can drop them off at the Wyse Road office of Dartmouth North MLA Susan Leblanc, who is also assisting the drive.

Earlier this year, the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia revealed shocking statistics: the number of chronically homeless people in Halifax has nearly doubled since October 2019.

As it stands, at least 477 people are in a state of homelessness in the city, roughly 375 of whom have not had adequate housing for six months or more.

Leblanc said life in the Halifax area is increasingly unaffordable, and the provincial government’s minimum wage, housing, and other social programming should reflect that.

“I do think that it would be much better if we had properly funded social programs and we didn’t have to rely on the generosity of the public, however right now, in the immediate, we see a need, and this is one way to try to address it,” she told Global News.

In the last two months, the provincial government has made efforts to address the city’s housing crisis, including reinstating a ban on evictions, and bringing in temporary rent control until the state of emergency is no longer in place.

The non-profits, which also include the Dartmouth North Public Library and Public Good Society of Dartmouth are collecting donations until Thursday, with the goal of distributing them starting on Dec. 12.

Anyone who would like to request clothing for themselves or family is asked to call Leblanc’s office at 902-463-6670.