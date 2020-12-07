Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 180 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend and four more deaths involving a long-term care home (LTCH).

The city tied a daily high on Saturday with 108 new cases, adding another 72 on Sunday.

Four deaths tied to the coronavirus were revealed on Sunday, all connected to the outbreak at Grace Villa, a long-term care home.

A 78-year-old man died on Saturday, an 87-year-old man died on Friday and two women, 97 and 93, died on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, respectively, according to public health.

The outbreak at Grace Villa has now grown to 78 total cases since the outbreak was declared on Nov. 25, with 47 residents and 31 staff members testing positive.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton has now had 98 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city picked up three more outbreaks on the weekend at an LTCH, a hospital unit and an elementary school.

The outbreak at The Wellington Nursing Home on Upper Wellington Street and Stone Church Road involves a case with just one staff member.

St. Mark’s Elementary School’s outbreak involves one student and a staff member. The school says the cases are tied to a cohort currently self-isolating.

Read more: 3rd coronavirus outbreak declared at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton

Juravinski Hospital says a patient at its F5 medicine unit tested positive on the weekend. The hospital has three outbreaks as of Sunday involving nine patients, eight staff members and a student.

Public health says there are 26 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 6, including:

Eight long-term care homes — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Hamilton Continuing Care, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and Wellington Nursing Home.

One retirement home — The Village at Wentworth Heights

Six workplaces — Golden Auto Service, Woodward Wastewater Construction Project, O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Red Hill Orthodontics, 3 for 1 Glasses and Universal Precision Technology

Three schools — Adelaide Hoodless Elementary, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School and St. Mark’s Elementary School.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including Canadian Electrical Raceways Inc., Hatts Off Girls’ Country Home, La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and three units of the Juravinski Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Outbreak declared at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre in Hamilton

The largest reported outbreaks involve the Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 91 cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, Hamilton Continuing Care, which has had 53 total cases since starting on Oct. 31, Baywood Place with 42 since starting Nov. 1 and St. Joeseph’s Villa with 40 since starting Nov. 20.

The outbreak at the First Place Hamilton was declared over on Dec. 4 after 15 days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 604 as of Sunday.

The city has had 665 new cases reported in the last 10 days.

The city has seen 3,582 total cases since the pandemic began. Seventeen more people have become COVID-19 patients in Hamilton’s hospitals. There are now 44 currently in hospital receiving treatment.

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Halton Region reports 118 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Halton Region reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend — 64 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has 368 active cases as of Dec. 6, with Milton accounting for 136 and Burlington accounting for 107 cases.

Halton has 4,014 total COVID-19 cases and 72 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The region had five more deaths on the weekend, all connected to active institutional outbreaks. The recent outbreaks have accounted for 32 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been 72 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton has 28 outbreaks, including 13 institutional outbreaks at seven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown, Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), five retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville) and one hospital (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

Story continues below advertisement

The region has one active school outbreak at John William Boitch public school in Burlington.

The largest outbreak in the region is at Wyndham Manor in Oakville, which involves 93 people – 66 residents, 18 staff members and nine others connected to the home.

Two other significant outbreaks involve Chartwell Waterford (58 people — 47 residents and 11 staff members) and Allendale (57 people — 48 residents, six staff and three others connected to the home.)

Halton Region is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Niagara Region reports 65 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Niagara public health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases — 26 on Saturday and 39 on Sunday. There are 234 active cases as of Dec. 6.

The region has 13 active outbreaks with six institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and four long-term care homes (Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak at Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls was declared over on Saturday.

Overall, Niagara has had 2,297 total positive cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.