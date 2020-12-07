Multiple homes damaged by early morning fire in Royal Oak

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department says multiple homes were damaged by a fire in the community of Royal Oak on Monday.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Royal Oak Terrace Northwest just after 2 a.m.

Calgary firefighters battle a house fire in the 100 block of Royal Oak Terrace Northwest on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Global News

Firefighters arrived to find one home engulfed in flames that had spread to a second neighbouring home.

The CFD told Global News wind helped propel the flames, which very quickly spread to a third and fourth home.

“Firefighting efforts were immediately focused on stopping the spread of fire to further homes, deploying aerial water streams and protecting exposures,” a news release stated.

The CFD said three homes were “severely damaged” by fire while “several others” suffered heat and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported and the CFD said the people living in neighbouring homes were able to get out safely

In total, nine homes were evacuated. The residents of those homes were kept warm in a Calgary Transit bus while firefighters battled the blaze.

“Approximately 19 residents will be displaced from their homes for various time periods,” the CFD said, adding that they will be assisted by the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

—With files from Sarah Offin