Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

More than 1,000 cars convoy in Winnipeg for farmers in India

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 4:50 pm
Click to play video 'India farmer protests: Trudeau says Canada will ‘always stand up’ for peaceful protests' India farmer protests: Trudeau says Canada will ‘always stand up’ for peaceful protests
When asked about his comments made earlier this week when he said he was concerned about Indian farmers protesting against farm reforms, mostly in the state of Punjab, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded on Friday that Canada will “always stand up for the right for peaceful protest,” anywhere around the world, but did not further elaborate on how his remarks could impact relations with India.

More than 1,000 cars were convoying around the Perimeter Highway on Sunday in support of farmers in India.

The cars were driving out to show support after three agricultural laws were passed in September, allowing farmers to sell their crops directly to private buyers instead of to the Indian government at a regulated price.

Read more: Car rally held in Halifax in support of Indian farmers

The Indian government has argued the change gives farmers more freedoms, but farmers fear that corporations would be able to exploit them since they argue the new legislation has no safeguards in place to protect them.

Click to play video 'Surrey to Vancouver car rally held in solidarity with Punjabi farmers' Surrey to Vancouver car rally held in solidarity with Punjabi farmers
Surrey to Vancouver car rally held in solidarity with Punjabi farmers

Mandeep Brar was one of the rally organizers and said he was blown away by the amount of support.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a protest to help support the farmers all over the world and in India. The Indian government passed laws that aren’t in the favour of farmers,” he said.

“We are just getting together here to support them. I’m a son of a farmer, so we are here to support them.”

Trending Stories

Brar said he expected people to come out to support the cause, but didn’t expect the wave of cars to come flooding in.

Read more: Hundreds of vehicles join B.C. car rally in solidarity with Punjabi farmers

“We thought 1,000 cars, but we saw thousands of cars,” he said. “We would like to say congratulations to those participating today, but everyone understands the COVID-19 laws and they respected that.”

Brar said everyone was cautious about the public health protocols.

“No one got out from their cars and moreover everyone (who) was in their cars was in their own family. That’s good people listened to us,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So many people in Winnipeg have connections with their land and they don’t want these laws to be implemented in India. We are supporting them by doing this car rally so they know everyone is supporting them.”

Rallies have also been held in support of Indian farmers across Canada, such as in Halifax, Toronto and B.C.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
politicsIndiaFarmingIndian Farmers
Flyers
More weekly flyers