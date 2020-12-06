Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Survivors, activists mark 31st anniversary of Polytechnique killings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Marie Bolduc places candles on the commemorative plaque on the wall of Polytechnique in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, on the 31st anniversary of the murder of 14 women in an anti-feminist attack at École Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
Marie Bolduc places candles on the commemorative plaque on the wall of Polytechnique in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, on the 31st anniversary of the murder of 14 women in an anti-feminist attack at École Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A survivor of the École Polytechnique massacre says the 14 women killed 31 years ago today are more than just names.

Nathalie Provost says there can be no quiet mourning for the dead, even 31 years after they were killed by a gunman acting out of hatred toward feminists, because the fight to prevent violence against women continues.

Provost spoke during a live-streamed ceremony on Sunday afternoon at a Montreal park named in honour of the 14 victims, many of whom were engineering students at the school.

More than a dozen people were also injured in the attack on Dec. 6, 1989.

READ MORE: Scaled back, virtual ceremonies to mark 31st anniversary of Polytechnique killings

Trending Stories

The massacre is commemorated annually, but this year’s events are taking place virtually or without crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Fourteen beams of light, representing the Polytechnique victims, will be shone into the sky from a lookout on Mount Royal in Montreal this evening.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Polytechnique director Philippe Tanguy, and the sister of one of the victims, Catherine Bergeron, will also lay a wreath of roses.

Click to play video 'Ecole Polytechnique shooting: Trudeau remembers victims in speech before House of Commons' Ecole Polytechnique shooting: Trudeau remembers victims in speech before House of Commons
Ecole Polytechnique shooting: Trudeau remembers victims in speech before House of Commons
© 2020 The Canadian Press
ShootingMontrealValerie PlanteSchool ShootingEngineeringMount RoyalCeremonyPolytechniqueNathalie ProvostPolytechnique anniversaryMontreal school shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers