Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Charges laid after St. Thomas, Ont., employee sprayed with dog, coyote deterrent

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 5, 2020 12:24 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

St. Thomas, Ont., police say a man is facing assault charges after an employee at a local business was hit with dog and coyote deterrent spray.

Officials say they responded to a disturbance at a local business on Friday.

Police determined that a man was asked by an employee to leave and an argument began.

Read more: Lake Country man arrested for allegedly assaulting driver with bear spray

The argument turned physical when the suspect reportedly sprayed dog and coyote spray into the face of the employee, police say.

A 33-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and breach of a court order.

Police say the man is set to appear in court via video this weekend.

