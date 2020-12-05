Charges laid after St. Thomas, Ont., employee sprayed with dog, coyote deterrent

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas, Ont., police say a man is facing assault charges after an employee at a local business was hit with dog and coyote deterrent spray.

Officials say they responded to a disturbance at a local business on Friday.

Police determined that a man was asked by an employee to leave and an argument began.

The argument turned physical when the suspect reportedly sprayed dog and coyote spray into the face of the employee, police say.

A 33-year-old St. Thomas man was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and breach of a court order.

Police say the man is set to appear in court via video this weekend.

