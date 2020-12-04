Menu

Sports

Texas high school football player bowls over referee, faces assault charges

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 4, 2020 6:28 pm
Click to play video 'Texas high school football player bowls over referee, faces assault charges' Texas high school football player bowls over referee, faces assault charges
WATCH ABOVE: A Texas high school football player is facing charges of assault after video shows him charging onto the field and slamming into a referee Thursday night.

EDINBURG, Texas – A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta sports leagues in limbo after additional three-week pause

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

Read more: Saskatchewan sports associations concerned over new provincial COVID-19 restrictions

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

Click to play video 'Fans have chance to name Edmonton Football Team' Fans have chance to name Edmonton Football Team
Fans have chance to name Edmonton Football Team – Nov 22, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
