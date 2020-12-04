Edmonton man facing additional sexual assault, child pornography offences in human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man charged in November with human trafficking offences is now facing additional charges.

On Nov. 10, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said it had charged a 51-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman with human trafficking-related offences.

Police alleged the pair was procuring women and girls for sex in the Edmonton area. At the time, ALERT said there may be more victims.

On Friday morning, ALERT said three more people have come forward in relation to the investigation.

“It took a lot of courage for these survivors to come forward,” said Staff Sgt. Lance Parker with the ALERT Human Trafficking Unit.

“It is traumatic for them to relive these offences, but their information has proven vital in advancing the investigation.” Tweet This

One of the people who came forward said they were a minor when the alleged offences took place, ALERT said. The Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation (CEASE) has been called in to provide support and resources to the victim.

Ross Pickering, 51, is now charged with sexual assault, procuring a person under the age of 18 and making child pornography. He was previously charged with trafficking in a person, procuring, procuring a person under the age of 18 and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.

The woman who was previously charged in connection with the investigation, Anita Pickering, is not facing additional charges.

Ross and Anita Pickering are facing charges of human trafficking after police alleged the two procured woman and girls for sex in the Edmonton area. Ross Pickering/Facebook/Anita Pickering/Twitter

Survivors of sex trafficking can call 211 for help. To report suspected human trafficking, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

