Edmonton couple facing human trafficking charges

A couple from Edmonton is facing multiple human trafficking charges after police allege the two were procuring women and girls for sex in the Edmonton area.

Ross Pickering, 51, and Anita Pickering, 55, were both arrested on Nov. 3 by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Human Trafficking Unit.

Both are facing charges of trafficking in a person, procuring and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.

Ross is also facing charges of advertising the sexual services of another person and procuring a person under the age of 18.

Police didn’t release details of how the two allegedly operated, but did say they believe there are more victims and are asking those people to come forward.

“We are committed to listening. Your information could help prevent someone else from being exploited,” Staff Sgt. Lance Parker with the ALERT Human Trafficking Unit said in a Tuesday news release.

Any other victims can contact Crime Stoppers or their local police.

Both suspects were released on bail, according to ALERT.