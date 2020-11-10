Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton couple facing human trafficking charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Ross and Anita Pickering are facing charges of human trafficking after police alleged the two procured woman and girls for sex in the Edmonton area.
Ross and Anita Pickering are facing charges of human trafficking after police alleged the two procured woman and girls for sex in the Edmonton area. Ross Pickeringo/Facebook/Anita Pickering/Twitter

A couple from Edmonton is facing multiple human trafficking charges after police allege the two were procuring women and girls for sex in the Edmonton area.

Ross Pickering, 51, and Anita Pickering, 55, were both arrested on Nov. 3 by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Human Trafficking Unit.

Read more: Edmonton man arrested in Calgary, charged with human trafficking

Both are facing charges of trafficking in a person, procuring and obtaining material benefit from trafficking a person.

Trending Stories

Ross is also facing charges of advertising the sexual services of another person and procuring a person under the age of 18.

Police didn’t release details of how the two allegedly operated, but did say they believe there are more victims and are asking those people to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are committed to listening. Your information could help prevent someone else from being exploited,” Staff Sgt. Lance Parker with the ALERT Human Trafficking Unit said in a Tuesday news release.

Read more: Alberta government introduces human trafficking bill

Any other victims can contact Crime Stoppers or their local police.

Both suspects were released on bail, according to ALERT.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeEdmonton crimeALERTHuman TraffickingAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsEdmonton human traffickingALERT human traffickingAnita PickeringRoss Pickering
Flyers
More weekly flyers