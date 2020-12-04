Cramahe firefighters rescue woman from house fire in Colborne; blaze under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A house fire in Colborne, Ont., on Thursday is under investigation by provincial police and fire officials.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 8 a.m., emergency crews were called to a house fire on North Street in Colborne, about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Police say Cramahe Township firefighters located an elderly woman inside the living room of the one-and-a-half storey house. She was transported by paramedics to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with unknown injuries.

Firefighters also report a dog was located in the house. Attempts made to revive the animal were unsuccessful.

Read more: Victim identified in fatal apartment fire in Bewdley

OPP say its major crime unit and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Police remain at the scene on Friday.

OPP urge anyone with information on the incident to call them at 1 888-310-1122 or do so anonymously via Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.