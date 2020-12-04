An organization that helps pets find homes is looking for a new one of its own

Send this page to someone via email

Humane Society London and Middlesex is in the market for a new home for all of its cuddly critters.

The HSLM announced Tuesday that it wants to build a new facility on Dundas Street near Hale Street in east London.

The Humane Society has submitted a re-zoning application for the property on Dundas Street, and hopes to begin consultations and fundraising once it’s approved.

Officials say the current building on Clarke Road has been renovated over the years, but the organization wants more space for the roughly 250 dogs and cats it houses at any given time.

For 120 years, HSLM has resided at 624 Clarke Rd. During this time, over 240,000 pets have passed through its doors.

“This is a very exciting time for HSLM,” executive director Steve Ryall said.

“Our cumulative work these past 120 years has lead to the need for our shelter to grow so that we can better serve our community and continue to be the safe haven for pets in the City of London and counties of Oxford, Elgin and Middlesex.”

The organization relies solely on donations and receives no government funding.

“This new home will be the opportunity to reinvigorate our community and continue to provide the much-needed services for at-risk animals,” the society said in a statement.

More details on how to support HSLM’s campaign to build the new shelter will be announced pending zoning application approval.

Updates on the development of HSLM’s new shelter can be found on the society’s website.

— with files from Natalie Lovie, Global News