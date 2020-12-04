Menu

Crime

Peterborough resident detains break-and-enter suspect in garage until police arrive

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man faces a break and enter with intent charge. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a break-and-enter charge following an incident in the west end of the city on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:45 p.m., a Whitefield Drive resident discovered a man in a garage rummaging through items.

Police say the resident managed to keep the man in the garage until officers arrived.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Fader, 32, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

