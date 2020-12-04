Peterborough resident detains break-and-enter suspect in garage until police arrive

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a break-and-enter charge following an incident in the west end of the city on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:45 p.m., a Whitefield Drive resident discovered a man in a garage rummaging through items.

Police say the resident managed to keep the man in the garage until officers arrived.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Fader, 32, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

2:54 Protecting yourself from porch pirates Protecting yourself from porch pirates

Advertisement