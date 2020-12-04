Coronavirus cases confirmed at London Central and Westminster Secondary Schools

Send this page to someone via email

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Thames Valley District School Board secondary schools by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The health unit said the cases are at London Central Secondary School and Westminster Secondary School.

The board said at this time both schools will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

The health unit is currently investigating the case and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.

Those who have not been contacted by the health unit are not considered to be at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as close contacts and is advising them to stay home from school and quarantine for 14 days.

These two cases will make a total of nine active cases in the region.

One active case at Stoney Creek Public School

Two student cases are active at St. Marguerite d’Youville School. A class outbreak has since been declared by the health unit.

Two student cases are active at Catholic Central High School

One student case is active at Lord Dorchester Secondary School

One student case is active at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School

Since the start of the school year, the London and Middlesex region has recorded at least 51 school-linked cases. Of those, at least 37 have involved students, and only eight have been outside of London.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick