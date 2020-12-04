Alberta has warm, record-breaking start to December

Send this page to someone via email

Record-breaking warmth swept across Alberta on Wednesday and stuck around for Thursday, breaking a total of 17 daytime high records in the province.

On Thursday, Claresholm recorded the hottest temperature in the entire country when it hit 18.5 C at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

Calgary also broke its 81-year-old record when one station in the city reached 16.1 C at 1 p.m. Normally this time of year, daytime highs in Calgary should be sitting around -4 C.

Although many Albertans are enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, it’s not good news for outdoor rinks and ski hills. This warm air mass is expected to linger into the beginning of next week, keeping daytime highs warmer than seasonal and above the freezing mark.

☀️It's warming up to start Dec! It's not that unusual though. The last time it was this warm in Dec was in 2017.

Parts of #AB were 10-15 °C for multiple days! See the numbers in #yegwx and #yycwx below! Enjoy the warmth 😎!

Back to normal temps for mid-month.#abstorm #heat pic.twitter.com/bdAoSQYeLj — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) December 2, 2020

Usually, by this time of year, Alberta is settling into darker, colder days as the winter season gets underway. However, Environment Canada says a warm start to December isn’t all that unusual.

“The last time it was this warm in Dec was in 2017. Parts of (Alberta) were 10-15 C for multiple days,” the weather agency tweeted.

For meteorologists and climatologists, the winter season is defined by the three coldest months of the year (December, January and February). This means the meteorological winter season has already kicked off. However, the more commonly known astronomical winter season starts with the solstice on Dec. 21 and will end on the spring equinox on March 20.

The six records that were broken on Dec. 2 in Alberta are listed below.

Breton

New record: 11.4 C

Old record: 10.5 C in 2004

Elk Island National Park

New record: 8.1 C

Old record: 7.1 C in 2015

High River

New record: 13.6 C

Old record: 10.6 C in 1915

Mildred Lake

New record: 6.5 C

Old record: 5.1 C in 2015

Red Earth Creek

New record: 9.7 C

Old record: 6.8 C in 2015

Sundre

New record: 11.9 C

Old record: 8.8 C in 2004

The 11 records that were broken on Dec. 3 in Alberta are listed below.

Airdrie

New record: 16.1 C

Old record: 12.8 C in 1939

Breton

New record: 12.3 C

Old record: 11.8 C in 2004

Calgary

New record: 16.1 C

Old record: 12.8 C in 1939

Cardston

New record: 14.0 C

Old record: 13.0 C in 1988

Claresholm

New record: 18.5

Old record: 16.7 C in 1969

Hendrickson Creek

New record: 12.8 C

Old record: 7.7 C in 2004

Mildred Lake

New record: 6.0 C

Old record: 3.5 C in 1978

Milk River

New record: 12.0 C

Old record: 10.5 C in 2003

Red Earth Creek

New record: 8.5 C

Old record: 6.8 C in 2004

Stavely

New record: 17.2 C

Old record: 16.7 C in 1969

Sundre

New record: 14.2 C

Old record: 12.1 C in 2004

