Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Rangers won’t loan Lafreniere to Canada for World Juniors in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Canada's Alexis Lafreniere celebrates after winning the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Canada's Alexis Lafreniere celebrates after winning the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds gold medal match between Canada and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Alexis Lafreniere will not be going for another gold medal this winter.

Hockey Canada said in a statement Thursday that the NHL’s New York Rangers will not loan Lafreniere to Canada’s team for the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

The Rangers selected Lafreniere with the first-overall pick at this year’s NHL draft.

READ MORE: Rangers select Quebec’s Alexis Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in pandemic-delayed NHL draft 

Lafreniere led Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 junior championship in the Czech Republic. He had four goals and six assists in five games and was named tournament MVP.

He was not on Canada’s roster for its junior camp in Red Deer, Alta., though Hockey Canada had said it was holding out hope that he would join the team.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Team Canada making most of quarantine during World Junior selection camp

All activity at Canada’s camp has been suspended from Nov. 25 until at least Sunday after two players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Watch above: Some Global News videos about the World Juniors.

Click to play video 'COVID-19: Alberta continues talks with Hockey Canada over world juniors as case numbers rise' COVID-19: Alberta continues talks with Hockey Canada over world juniors as case numbers rise
© 2020 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsNational Hockey LeagueTeam CanadaHockey CanadaWorld JuniorsNew York RangersAlexis lafreniereTeam Canada Hockey
Flyers
More weekly flyers