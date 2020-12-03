Menu

Crime

Man wanted after violent incident leaves victim hospitalized: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Robert James Ireland, 35, of London is charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order.
Police in London, Ont., are seeking help from the public as they search for a man wanted in connection with a violent incident last month that left a man hospitalized.

Police say a serious assault took place on Nov. 21 and left a man in hospital with serious, but non-life threatenening injuries.

Officers did not specify where the assault happened or what time it took place.

An investigation has led officers to charge Robert James Ireland, 35, of London with assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

Ireland is described as having dark shaved hair with a heavy build and tattoos on both arms. Police say he stands about five-feet nine-inches tall.

Police warn the public not to approach Ireland if they see him.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

