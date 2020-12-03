4 new coronavirus cases, 1 new outbreak, school closure in Hastings Prince Edward region

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and another workplace outbreak.

This brings the area’s active cases up to 39.

Wednesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at an unnamed workplace in Belleville, with six cases associated.

There are now three workplace outbreaks in the region, with 17 cases linked to an outbreak that began last Friday at the Belleville Procter and Gamble plant. Six cases have been traced to a business in Quinte West, where an outbreak was declared Nov. 12.

A school in Prince Edward County has shut down following a positive case of COVID-19.

The school, CML Snider Elementary School in Wellington, closed as of Thursday, according to the Hastings and Prince Edward School Board. In a statement released Thursday, the board said a student in one class tested positive for the virus.

The class cohort, as well as several staff members who were in the classroom, may be required to self-isolate,” said Sean Monteith, director of education for the board.

Monteith added the decision to close the school was made as a preventative measure.

“Due to an anticipated higher number of staff absences, we believe we will not have enough staff available for classes to continue safely and to maintain separation of cohorts,” Monteith said.

The school’s website says it is home to 310 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.

