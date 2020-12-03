Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury out four to six weeks with back injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, trains during the men's dual moguls skiing world championship in Park City, Utah, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, trains during the men's dual moguls skiing world championship in Park City, Utah, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Rick Bowmer/AP - The Canadian Press

Canada’s Mikael  will miss moguls races for the first time in his World Cup career after suffering a back injury in training on Sunday.

The 2018 Olympic gold medallist fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae while training on the course in Ruka, Finland, where the first competition of the 2020-2021 season will be held this weekend.

Read more: Mikael Kingsbury named Canadian Press male athlete of the year

Kingsbury, who fell after landing a jump, is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The expected timeline would see him miss the first three events of the season.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Three Olympians look to the future' Three Olympians look to the future

The skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has returned home for rehab and recovery.

Read more: Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury reaches another World Cup moguls milestone with win No. 60

“My jump was good but I landed in the wrong place. Though I tried to protect myself, my back took the brunt of the impact,” Kingsbury said in a statement.

“The good news is that the fractures are at the back of the mid-spine vertebrae, so no nerves were affected.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
World CupSkiingMikael KingsburyMogulsfractured vertebraefreestyle skiFreestyle Ski World CupQuebec skiier
Flyers
More weekly flyers