N.S. Public Health sets up ‘transition unit’ for adults waiting for home care

Nova Scotia has created a temporary “community transition unit” to house adults in central zone hospitals waiting to move into long-term care homes or arrange home care.

The move came as the coronavirus pandemic put pressure and strain on the Nova Scotia health-care system.

“When Nova Scotians who need nursing home care, home care or other services and supports to live on their own, and are waiting in a hospital bed, it can have a ripple effect across the larger healthcare system,” Vickie Sullivan, director of operations in the central zone for Nova Scotia Health, said in a news release.

According to NSHA spokesperson Carla Adams, there are around 150 patients waiting in hospital to transition back to the community.

“Nova Scotia Health will move patients as they are assessed as appropriate for transfer to this unit,” Adams said.

The new unit is a way to keep caring for adults in need while allowing hospital beds to stay available for new patients.

Public Health said the unit will be set up on two floors at the Holiday Inn in Dartmouth and will be able to take in 50 patients at a time.

“Infection prevention and control measures, public health guidelines, and COVID-19 measures and restrictions will be in effect at the unit,” said a news release.

Moves will begin in early December with Northwood overlooking operations.

The NSHA said this care will include:

nursing care

physician coverage

continuing care assistant or personal care worker support

allied health services (physiotherapy, occupational therapy and recreational therapy)

services like housekeeping, laundry and food service

Janet Simm, president and CEO of Northwood, said the long-term care home is happy to partner with Public Health for this initiative.

“We will bring our wealth of experience and expertise in community care to ensure high quality care to patients transferred into our care at this temporary location,” Simm said in the release.