Fire in village of Elgin, Ont., leaves family homeless: ‘We don’t know where we’re going to go’

People are coming to the aid of a family in Elgin, Ont., who lost their home and their belongings in a trailer fire.

Wanda MacDonald watched her trailer go up in smoke on Tuesday and they’re still not sure whether all their pets survived.

Twenty years of property and possessions are now gone for the six people lived in the home. The good news, according to MacDonald, is that there was no loss of human life or injuries.

“We were able to get the family —we kept going back into the house. We got our six dogs out, two cats and I don’t know if I got the other cat out or not,” she said.

“I’m devastated at the regret. I know animals are just animals, but to us, it’s family.”

MacDonald says the trailer had no insurance, making the situation even worse. Rideau Lakes Fire Chief Scott Granahan says damage estimates are in the range of $250,000.

MacDonald and her children, meanwhile, are being put up in a motel in Gananoque.

“If it wasn’t for social services stepping up, we wouldn’t be having a place to stay in right now,” she said. “They did give us a five-day stay, which is greatly appreciated.

“After the five-day mark we have no clue what’s going to happen. We don’t know where we’re going to go.”

A person close to the family that didn’t want to be identified says community response has been unbelievable and that isn’t lost on those who are now homeless.

Granahan says the cause of the fire is undetermined and the case remains under investigation.

