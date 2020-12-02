Meaford, Ont., resident charged following incident involving baseball bat

Send this page to someone via email

A Meaford, Ont., resident has been charged with assault with a weapon following an incident involving a baseball bat on Sunday morning.

Police say officers attended the scene at a Parker Street West residential complex after two people were talking in a hallway.

According to police, a third person entered the hallway with a baseball bat and made “threatening gestures.”

Officers say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Ruth Caswell, 61, from Meaford, Ont., was subsequently charged.

The accused was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

