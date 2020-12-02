No injuries after collision between car and school bus in Pembroke, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A school bus with almost two dozen students on board collided with a passenger vehicle in Pembroke, Ont., on Wednesday, but police say no one was injured as a result.

OPP were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Pembroke at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the time, a school bus was proceeding northbound on Maple Avenue as a passenger vehicle attempted to enter the road from a private drive, OPP said.

The vehicles collided at a “low speed,” according to a release.

Police said there were 21 elementary students on board the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Neither vehicle required a tow and no charges will be laid, OPP said.

Provincial police noted that even “light snowfall” can make a difference in driving conditions and reminded motorists to slow down in inclement weather.

