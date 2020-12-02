Waterloo Regional Police received 110 collision calls on Tuesday

Waterloo Regional Police say they dealt with 110 collision calls on Tuesday while the area was in the midst of an early-winter snowstorm.
That one-day total was more than police in Waterloo Region received for the week of Oct. 18, according to Const. Andre Johnson.
“So for that whole week, we would have seen 63 property damage collisions and 39 personal injury collisions,” he told Global News.
On Tuesday, police received 95 property damage calls, another 14 in which people reported being injured, and one call reporting a hit-and-run collision.
The University of Waterloo Weather Station reported 10.5 cm of snow on Tuesday and Johnson is urging drivers to take further precautions the next time residents get blasted by snow again.
“We are encouraging motorists to adjust to winter driving conditions, reminding them to prepare their vehicles for winter driving, increase your following distance and accelerate and brake slowly,” he warned.
“It can be deceiving in terms of how the conditions are, so just take the extra time to drive safely.”
