Uber to launch ridesharing in Halifax on Thursday

Uber will bring its popular ridesharing app to the roads of the Halifax Regional Municipality this week.
In a press release, the tech giant said its app will launch on Thursday at 1 p.m. AT.
The announcement comes only months after the province cleared the latest regulatory hurdle for services like Uber, and its competitor Lyft, from entering the largest city in Atlantic Canada.
