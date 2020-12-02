Uber to launch ridesharing in Halifax on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Uber will bring its popular ridesharing app to the roads of the Halifax Regional Municipality this week.

In a press release, the tech giant said its app will launch on Thursday at 1 p.m. AT.

The announcement comes only months after the province cleared the latest regulatory hurdle for services like Uber, and its competitor Lyft, from entering the largest city in Atlantic Canada.

— More to come.

