Politics

Uber to launch ridesharing in Halifax on Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Uber coming to Halifax once enough drivers hired' Uber coming to Halifax once enough drivers hired
Ride-sharing services are another step closer to arriving in Halifax, as Uber Canada announced plans to launch its app in the city by the end of the year. Graeme Benjamin reports that won't happen until they find enough drivers – Oct 8, 2020

Uber will bring its popular ridesharing app to the roads of the Halifax Regional Municipality this week.

In a press release, the tech giant said its app will launch on Thursday at 1 p.m. AT.

Read more: ‘Halifax is now open for ridesharing’: Nova Scotia clears regulatory hurdles for Uber, Lyft

The announcement comes only months after the province cleared the latest regulatory hurdle for services like Uber, and its competitor Lyft, from entering the largest city in Atlantic Canada.

— More to come.

