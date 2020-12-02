Menu

Crime

Peel Regional Police officer faces criminal charges over alleged mishandling of firearms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2020 8:50 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say one of their officers has been charged criminally for allegedly mishandling firearms.

Const. Michael Konwerski was charged Tuesday on multiple firearm-related offences after a 14-month investigation.

The police force says its professional standards bureau received a complaint last year that the officer left three loaded, prohibited firearm magazines in the trunk of a police car he had been using.

None of the items were issued by the police service.

Konwerski has a Brampton court date set for January.

The force says a Police Services Act investigation will follow after criminal court proceedings wrap up.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
