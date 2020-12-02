Menu

Weather

Heavy rain causes 16 residents of Sussex, N.B. to evacuate after flooding

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 8:47 am
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Forecast: December 2' Global News Morning Forecast: December 2
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Canadian Red Cross says it assisted 16 people in evacuating after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the area of Sussex, N.B., on Tuesday night.

The rain caused a rise in water levels on the Kennebecasis River and Trout Brook.

“At the request of town officials, Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging for 16 residents from 11 houses,” the Red Cross said in a release.

According to Saint John police, that area of the city also experienced some flooding. Police advised avoiding the area early Wednesday.

Environment Canada advised New Brunswickers on Monday that heavy rain would come to the region. Overnight, south and central New Brunswick saw up to 120 millimetres of rain.

Read more: Heavy rain to hit majority of New Brunswick: Environment Canada

New BrunswickFloodingSaint JohnCanadian Red CrossRainfallsussexKennebecasis riverSussex flood
