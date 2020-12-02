Heavy rain causes 16 residents of Sussex, N.B. to evacuate after flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Red Cross says it assisted 16 people in evacuating after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the area of Sussex, N.B., on Tuesday night.

The rain caused a rise in water levels on the Kennebecasis River and Trout Brook.

“At the request of town officials, Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging for 16 residents from 11 houses,” the Red Cross said in a release.

Section of Rothesay Avenue near Deluxe French Fries with a lot of water on the road. McAllister Drive near EPR also has experienced some flooding. Avoid the areas of you can, if not approach slowly. pic.twitter.com/8aFogK6JTD — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) December 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

According to Saint John police, that area of the city also experienced some flooding. Police advised avoiding the area early Wednesday.

Environment Canada advised New Brunswickers on Monday that heavy rain would come to the region. Overnight, south and central New Brunswick saw up to 120 millimetres of rain.