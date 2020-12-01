Menu

Comments

Health

Lethbridge more than doubles its COVID-19 case count in 1 month

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 9:00 pm
Click to play video 'Lethbridge more than doubles COVID-19 case count in 1 month' Lethbridge more than doubles COVID-19 case count in 1 month
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Lethbridge saw cases of COVID-19 surge through the month of November, more than doubling the number of total infections that were reported as of late October. Tom Roulston reports.

It took until Oct. 30 for the City of Lethbridge to reach more than 500 cases of the novel coronavirus, and the latest data from Alberta Health shows that number has more than doubled during the month of November.

On Tuesday, numbers released show that the city had a total of 1,025 active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 30.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said the fall surge shows many people need to be taking more personal responsibility for their actions.

“There’s numerous reports of people not adhering to the health guidelines, people are thinking it won’t happen to me and there are people exposing each other to various risks,” Spearman said while taking questions from reporters at City Hall on Monday.

The mayor is urging the all too familiar talking points when it comes to masks, physical distancing, limiting close contacts, and not risking the health of others.

As of Tuesday, Alberta Health was reporting 210 active cases of COVID-19 in Lethbridge, a number the mayor said is also concerning.

“It looked like we were holding our own, we were keeping the (active) numbers down about 150, 160, 170, now we’re over 200 again,” Spearman said.

“I wouldn’t want to guess what we might be in two weeks.”

On Tuesday the province announced another 1,307 cases across Alberta.  There are now 16,628 active cases province-wide.

