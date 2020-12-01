Lethbridge more than doubles its COVID-19 case count in 1 month

Send this page to someone via email

It took until Oct. 30 for the City of Lethbridge to reach more than 500 cases of the novel coronavirus, and the latest data from Alberta Health shows that number has more than doubled during the month of November.

On Tuesday, numbers released show that the city had a total of 1,025 active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 30.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman said the fall surge shows many people need to be taking more personal responsibility for their actions.

“There’s numerous reports of people not adhering to the health guidelines, people are thinking it won’t happen to me and there are people exposing each other to various risks,” Spearman said while taking questions from reporters at City Hall on Monday.

The mayor is urging the all too familiar talking points when it comes to masks, physical distancing, limiting close contacts, and not risking the health of others.

As of Tuesday, Alberta Health was reporting 210 active cases of COVID-19 in Lethbridge, a number the mayor said is also concerning.

“It looked like we were holding our own, we were keeping the (active) numbers down about 150, 160, 170, now we’re over 200 again,” Spearman said.

“I wouldn’t want to guess what we might be in two weeks.” Tweet This

On Tuesday the province announced another 1,307 cases across Alberta. There are now 16,628 active cases province-wide.