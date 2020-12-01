Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Bombardier and Alstom say railway deal has received regulatory approvals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2020 2:29 pm
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020.
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Bombardier and Alstom say they have received all the necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the US$8.4-billion sale of the Canadian company’s railway division to Alstom.

The companies say they now expect the transaction to close on Jan. 29, 2021.

Bombardier has been working to transform itself from a maker of trains and aircraft into a company focused on business jets.

READ MORE: Bombardier to get less cash in amended deal with Spirit

Alstom shareholders voted to approve the deal on Oct. 29.

Trending Stories

The sale is expected to make Alstom the second-largest manufacturer of rolling stock, behind China’s CRRC.

Alstom has committed to establish its North American headquarters in Montreal, which will oversee 13,000 employees, set up a research centre and improve production at the Bombardier Transport plant in La Pocatiere, where the order book is almost empty.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Bombardier announces 2,500 job cuts, most of them in Quebec' Bombardier announces 2,500 job cuts, most of them in Quebec
Bombardier announces 2,500 job cuts, most of them in Quebec – Jun 5, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
BombardierAlstomCanadian CompaniesMontreal Companybombardier dealBombardier Alstom deal
Flyers
More weekly flyers