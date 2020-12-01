Teen faces abduction charges after stealing car with child inside: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged a 17-year-old girl in connection to a recent incident involving the abduction of a four-year-old child.

Police say the investigation began when they were called to the 2100 block of Albert Street for reports of a stolen vehicle at about 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Read more: Montreal teenager speaks out after her attempted kidnapping

On scene, police say they learned a woman, 31, had given three young girls a ride in her car. The woman’s child, who was allegedly abducted, was also in the car.

Police say the woman stopped and briefly stepped out of the car, at which time the accused got behind the wheel and attempted to drive away.

Story continues below advertisement

While the mother tried stopping the car, it is alleged the driver tried hitting her with the vehicle, police say.

Police say the girl driving the car allegedly abandoned the child, who was safely found on the street by two random people.

Further investigation revealed the suspect fled to Calgary.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Nov. 24. Regina police then learned the girl had been arrested in Calgary regarding a different criminal matter and was returned to the Queen City on Nov. 30 and held for court.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the youth criminal justice act, is facing charges that include assault with a weapon, vehicle theft and abducting a child under 14 years old.

She appeared in youth court on Tuesday.