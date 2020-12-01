5 arrested after drugs, weapon, stolen property seized from Trenton residence: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Five people face charges as part of a drug investigation in Trenton.

According to Quinte West OPP, the investigation included the search of a Dufferin Avenue residence on the morning of Nov. 27.

OPP say investigators seized suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, a prohibited weapon, stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Three adults and a youth were arrested at the scene. The homeowner — who was not at the residence at the time — was arrested later that day at the Quinte West OPP detachment.

John Lemon, 39, of Trenton, Angus Andrews, 55, of no fixed address, Ashley Scolin, 35, of Marmora, Nicholas Semple, 25, of Trent Hills and a 17-year-old from Trenton have each been charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of an unauthorized weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Lemon and Scolin were additionally charged with failing to comply with a release order.

Lemon was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Lemon and Scolin were held for a bail hearing in Belleville court later that day. Andrews and Semple were released for a Dec. 17 court date. The youth was also released and will appear in court on Dec. 15.

The investigation included Quinte West OPP’s community street crime unit and members of the OPP East Region’s emergency response team.

1:51 More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust – Nov 5, 2020