Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Weather stretches out delay in opening lucrative southwestern N.S. lobster fishery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2020 12:57 pm
Fishing boats, loaded with traps, head from port in West Dover, N.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Fishing boats, loaded with traps, head from port in West Dover, N.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Opening day of the lucrative commercial lobster fishery along Nova Scotia’s southwestern coast has been further delayed as harvesters await calmer seas.

Lex Brukovskiy, president of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union Local 9, said today that he’s been informed rough waters means Thursday will be the earliest possible opening day in Lobster Fishing Area 34.

The adjacent area, LFA 33, was able to open on Monday due to calmer winds and seas.

Brukovskiy says the projected sea state for Wednesday is higher than permitted to open the season, though winds are expected to fall below the maximum allowed level of 48 kilometres per hour.

Read more: N.S. lobster season delayed in one fishing area, but set to go ahead in another

While the delay isn’t unusual, the union representative and fisherman says it poses challenges for the fleet, because many boats have already placed bait in their lobster traps.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He says the longer the bait is exposed to open air, the less effective it is in the water.

Nova Scotia exported $2.3 billion in seafood products to 80 countries, with lobster being the highest value export, and southwestern Nova Scotia remains the most lucrative fishing zone.

It’s expected there will be about 1,600 boats and 6,400 crew members on the water for the start of lobster fishing season when all areas are open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.

Click to play video 'Sipek’knatik chief announced federal fisheries minister proposed memorandum as ‘historic’' Sipek’knatik chief announced federal fisheries minister proposed memorandum as ‘historic’
Sipek’knatik chief announced federal fisheries minister proposed memorandum as ‘historic’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
lobsterNova Scotia lobsterLobster Fishinglobster seasonDumping DayMaritime Fishermen's UnionLobster Fishing Area
Flyers
More weekly flyers