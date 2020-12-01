Menu

Comments

Traffic

Motorist in Burlington, Ont. using folding chair as driver’s seat facing charges, says police

By Don Mitchell Global News
@HRPSBurl

A driver is facing multiple charges after he was pulled over in Burlington on Monday for using a folding chair as a driver’s side seat, according to Halton police.

A patrol officer stopped the Ford Edge just after 11 a.m. on Appleby line and had the vehicle impounded, according to police spokesperson Ryan Anderson.

“The driver was charged with unsafe vehicle and seatbelt inoperative,” Anderson told Global news.

Read more: Officers charge driver with ‘shocking’ unsafe load on Burlington, Ont., roadway

“I can’t speculate on the potential penalty but can tell you a justice would likely take a driver’s history into account when determining the penalty.”

Trending Stories

A post on Twitter from the Burlington detachment has since produced over 200 reactions to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“He couldn’t find a lazyboy that fit?” and “At least their choice of “seat” matches the interior!” were just some of the comments made.

