Motorist in Burlington, Ont. using folding chair as driver’s seat facing charges, says police

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is facing multiple charges after he was pulled over in Burlington on Monday for using a folding chair as a driver’s side seat, according to Halton police.

A patrol officer stopped the Ford Edge just after 11 a.m. on Appleby line and had the vehicle impounded, according to police spokesperson Ryan Anderson.

“The driver was charged with unsafe vehicle and seatbelt inoperative,” Anderson told Global news.

“I can’t speculate on the potential penalty but can tell you a justice would likely take a driver’s history into account when determining the penalty.”

A post on Twitter from the Burlington detachment has since produced over 200 reactions to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“He couldn’t find a lazyboy that fit?” and “At least their choice of “seat” matches the interior!” were just some of the comments made.

Just when you think you have seen it all. Yes that’s the drivers “seat”. Our Traffic Officers stopped this unfit vehicle this morning on Appleby Line. Licence plates removed, car towed, and driver summonsed to court for Unsafe Vehicle and Seatbelt Inoperative #RoadSafety ^MRT pic.twitter.com/XzhljgNIKo — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) November 30, 2020