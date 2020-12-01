Thieves flag down motorist with high beams in North Dumfries before stealing his BMW: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say thieves left a man alone in the dark after pilfering his BMW 328i in North Dumfries early Monday.

Police say the thieves got the man to pull his vehicle over near Kings and Roseville roads shortly after midnight by flashing their high beams at him.

When the victim pulled the vehicle over, a man told him there was something hanging off the back of his vehicle.

When the victim went back to check, the man jumped into the car and drove off.

A second person sped away in a white, newer model Toyota Corolla.

Police say the victim was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with more information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.