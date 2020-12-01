Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

It’s December and that means winter tires are mandatory in Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video 'Winter tire deadline' Winter tire deadline
December 1st is the deadline to have your winter tires installed. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines checks out the last minute rush.

It may feel mild outside, but winter tires are mandatory across Quebec as of Tuesday.

All cars in the province must be equipped with snow tires from Dec. 1 to March 15.

Drivers who haven’t met the deadline risk steep fines of up to $300, but they do not face any demerit points.

READ MORE: Here’s what weather Canadians can expect coast to coast to coast

Trending Stories

The law allows for some exceptions, such as spare tires or cars with dealer licence plates.

Quebec’s automobile insurance board says winter tires help when it comes to tricky road conditions since they have better traction and grip in the snow.

“As soon as the temperature drops below 7 degrees C, or when there is ice or snow on the road, the rubber compound of summer and all-season tires hardens and loses its grip,” says the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec on its website.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal weatherMontreal winterQuebec WeatherMontreal driversQuebec Driverswinter tire deadlineQuebec Winter tiresQuebec winter tire deadlines
Flyers
More weekly flyers