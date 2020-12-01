It’s December and that means winter tires are mandatory in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

It may feel mild outside, but winter tires are mandatory across Quebec as of Tuesday.

All cars in the province must be equipped with snow tires from Dec. 1 to March 15.

Drivers who haven’t met the deadline risk steep fines of up to $300, but they do not face any demerit points.

The law allows for some exceptions, such as spare tires or cars with dealer licence plates.

Quebec’s automobile insurance board says winter tires help when it comes to tricky road conditions since they have better traction and grip in the snow.

“As soon as the temperature drops below 7 degrees C, or when there is ice or snow on the road, the rubber compound of summer and all-season tires hardens and loses its grip,” says the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec on its website.

