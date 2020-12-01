60 years and counting: Calgary scout troop continues tree lot tradition despite COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The 31st St. Cyprians Scout Troop in Calgary has been selling Christmas trees at the same lot for the past 60 years.

Troop members set up outside Holy Cross Anglican Church at 2828 19 St. N.W. to help people pick out the perfect tree.

This tradition has been a major fundraiser for the troop, allowing them to buy new camping and hiking equipment.

Scout leader Tracey Graham told Global News this year’s setup is a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All volunteers and customers are asked to wear masks and the trees are spaced out a tree length apart to allow for more distancing. They have also set up an online option this year so customers can order their tree online and just pick it up.

A number of customers expressed gratitude at being able to honour traditions at this time.

“The more things we can do that are normal, just makes us all feel better,” Michelle Logel said. Tweet This

The tree lot will be open seven days a week until Dec. 20, 2020 or until the trees sell out.

–With files from Global News’ Gil Tucker