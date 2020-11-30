3 men arrested in series of GTA test drive thefts; drugs, cash also seized

Three men are facing charges following a series of test drive thefts in the GTA.
Police from Hamilton, Halton and Peel Region began their probe in September after several vehicles from area dealerships were stolen during unescorted test drives due to COVID-19 precautions.
Police say that even when a sales representative joined the suspects for a test drive, a staged collision was orchestrated in order to complete the theft.
Police say Mercedes vehicles were primarily targeted.
Police arrested two suspects who were allegedly in a recently stolen vehicle, and search warrants at two Brampton homes turned up a second stolen vehicle, about 450 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected Xanax tablets and approximately $10,000 in cash.
Officers also seized a Mercedes that was stolen from Hamilton while searching a residence in Toronto, as well as stolen Ontario dealer plates, and fraudulent Ontario and Quebec driver’s licences.
Eighteen-year-old Azad Sandhu of Brampton, 20-year-old Steven Singh of Mississauga and 23-year-old Yassine Jenkal of Toronto have been charged with numerous offences.
