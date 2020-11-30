Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 men arrested in series of GTA test drive thefts; drugs, cash also seized

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 30, 2020 7:31 pm
Police have arrested three men in connection with a series of vehicle thefts from dealerships.
Police have arrested three men in connection with a series of vehicle thefts from dealerships. Halton Regional Police

Three men are facing charges following a series of test drive thefts in the GTA.

Police from Hamilton, Halton and Peel Region began their probe in September after several vehicles from area dealerships were stolen during unescorted test drives due to COVID-19 precautions.

Police say that even when a sales representative joined the suspects for a test drive, a staged collision was orchestrated in order to complete the theft.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Mercedes vehicles were primarily targeted.

Trending Stories

Police arrested two suspects who were allegedly in a recently stolen vehicle, and search warrants at two Brampton homes turned up a second stolen vehicle, about 450 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected Xanax tablets and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Read more: 3 charged after Hugs Over Masks protest at Hamilton city hall

Officers also seized a Mercedes that was stolen from Hamilton while searching a residence in Toronto, as well as stolen Ontario dealer plates, and fraudulent Ontario and Quebec driver’s licences.

Eighteen-year-old Azad Sandhu of Brampton, 20-year-old Steven Singh of Mississauga and 23-year-old Yassine Jenkal of Toronto have been charged with numerous offences.

Click to play video 'Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton' Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton
Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton – Nov 10, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicHamilton Policepeel regional policeHalton Regional PoliceVehicle theftsGTA thefts
Flyers
More weekly flyers