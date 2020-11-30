Snow route parking ban kicks off in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s annual winter parking ban officially starts early Tuesday morning.

Starting at 2 a.m. Dec. 1, Winnipeggers will no longer be allowed to park their vehicles on streets designated as snow routes overnight.

The snow route ban will remain in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. until March 1 next year.

“Snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing and ice control to ensure that emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city,” reads a release from the city Monday.

“It’s important that vehicles are not parked on snow routes overnight to enable rapid and efficient snow clearing and ice control of these critical routes.”

Snow routes are marked by signage, but Winnipeggers can also double check to make sure they’re not breaking the through the city’s website, using the city’s interactive snow route map, or by calling 311.

The snow route ban is enforceable whether there is clearing to be done or not. Vehicles parked on any street marked as a snow route will receive a $100 ticket ($75 if paid early), and may be towed.

There are five different winter parking bans issued by the City of Winnipeg:

Annual Snow Route Parking Ban: parking is banned between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Extended Snow Route Parking Ban: if extra snow clearing is needed, the annual snow route parking ban is starts earlier at 12 a.m

Residential Parking Ban: Used in an extreme snowfall where all residential streets are assigned a snow zone, determining when a 12-hour period of snow clearing on the street will occur.

Snow Emergency: The Mayor can declare this at anytime, which prompts a snow emergency parking ban that prohibits parking on snow routes.

Temporary No Parking: Signs will be placed indicating, if individual streets require additional snow removal.

The snow route ban is the only one implemented according to the calendar — all others are put into effect on an as-needed basis.

The City of Winnipeg offers email notifications to subscribers wanting to know when parking bans will go into effect near them, and residents can download the city’s Know Your Zone mobile app to stay up-to-date with snow clearing operations.

