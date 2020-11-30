London police seek public’s help in locating missing Windsor woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are seeking public assistance as they search for a missing woman from Windsor.

Police say Cassandra Black, 28, was last seen Friday evening near William and Oxford streets.

A photograph of Cassandra Black that was provided by police. London Police Service

She is described as standing about five-foot two-inches and weighing 130 pounds. Police say she has shoulder-length curly brown hair, brown eyes and a diamond nose piercing.

Black was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey sweatpants, according to police.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

