Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London police seek public’s help in locating missing Windsor woman

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 30, 2020 5:01 pm
Cassandra Black, 28, of Windsor.
Cassandra Black, 28, of Windsor. London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are seeking public assistance as they search for a missing woman from Windsor.

Police say Cassandra Black, 28, was last seen Friday evening near William and Oxford streets.

A photograph of Cassandra Black that was provided by police.
A photograph of Cassandra Black that was provided by police. London Police Service

She is described as standing about five-foot two-inches and weighing 130 pounds. Police say she has shoulder-length curly brown hair, brown eyes and a diamond nose piercing.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Black was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey sweatpants, according to police.

Read more: London police seek man wanted in string of suspected frauds

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'A look back into the Christine Jessop investigation' A look back into the Christine Jessop investigation
A look back into the Christine Jessop investigation – Oct 15, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondon PoliceOxford StreetWilliam Street2828 YEAR OLDCassandra BlackMissing Windsor womanWilliam and Oxford Streets
Flyers
More weekly flyers