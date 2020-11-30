Arrests made in 2 altercations involving knives on Brock St. in downtown Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made arrests in two separate incidents involving knives in a span of four hours in the downtown on Friday afternoon.

Both incidents occurred along Brock Street.

The first incident, which happened around 1:45 p.m., saw officers respond to reports of a man with a knife allegedly threatening and assaulting other men in the area of Brock and Chambers streets. No injuries were reported.

Police located the suspect and a woman not far from the area and recovered three knives — two that are considered prohibited weapons.

Alisha Newell-Breen, 21, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order. She was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 15.

Jacob Moore, 23, of Peterborough, was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, uttering threats, and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody and made a weekend court appearance and will make a second court appearance on Monday.

In the second incident around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Brock and George streets about an altercation between two people with knives.

Officers located a knife on the ground and a knife on the accused. No one was injured in the altercation.

Noah Dormer, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held in custody and made a weekend court appearance and will make a second court appearance on Monday.

