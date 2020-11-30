H&M to open 1st store in Saskatoon

A chain clothing-retail company plans to open its first store in Saskatoon.
There will be a grand opening for the new H&M, Hennes & Mauritz Inc., location at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Midtown mall.
Customers are expected to have access to the bi-level, 23,000-square-foot store with fashion collections for ladies, men, and teens, with separate shop-in-shops for accessories, according to a press release.
“As health and safety is a top priority for H&M, they have taken precautionary measures to ensure the store is safe for both employees and customers, based on recommendations from local authorities,” read a statement from Midtown.
“Some of the health and safety measures that have been put into place include daily deep cleaning, prioritizing card payments, fitting room closures, pausing garment collection, directional signage and (personal protective equipment) for all the store employees.”
There is a second H&M store in Saskatchewan, located at the Cornwall Centre in Regina.
