Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested for setting fires outside police station

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 1:57 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of lighting fires outside the Peterborough Police Service station.
A Peterborough man is accused of lighting fires outside the Peterborough Police Service station. File

A Peterborough man is facing charges after three fires were set outside the Peterborough Police Service’s station Sunday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m., police asked the man to leave the Water Street station due to COVID-19 protocols as he was loitering.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with arson at business in south end of city

It’s alleged the man left the station, placed some personal items on the concrete edge of a flower bed and lit them on fire several times.

Trending Stories

Michael Noble, 54, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Attempted murder, arson charges laid following Peterborough apartment fire' Attempted murder, arson charges laid following Peterborough apartment fire
Attempted murder, arson charges laid following Peterborough apartment fire – Sep 20, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireArsonPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeMischief
Flyers
More weekly flyers