Peterborough man arrested for setting fires outside police station

A Peterborough man is facing charges after three fires were set outside the Peterborough Police Service’s station Sunday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m., police asked the man to leave the Water Street station due to COVID-19 protocols as he was loitering.

It’s alleged the man left the station, placed some personal items on the concrete edge of a flower bed and lit them on fire several times.

Michael Noble, 54, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday, police said.

