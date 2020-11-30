Menu

Crime

5-pin bowling ball tossed into moving vehicle’s windshield: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 12:34 pm
Peterborough County OPP are investigating after a moving vehicle was struck by a bowling ball in Selwyn Township.
Peterborough County OPP are investigating after a moving vehicle was struck by a bowling ball in Selwyn Township. Peterborough County OPP

A motorist suffered minor injuries after the vehicle they were driving was struck by a bowling ball last week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10 p.m. on Nov. 26, a complainant reported that an unknown object had smashed the windshield of their vehicle as it was travelling northbound on Buckhorn Road near Upper Chemung Drive, about 10 kilometres north of Lakefield in Selwyn Township.

Read more: Loose tractor-trailer tire crashes into Jeep windshield on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough, OPP say

The complainant sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, OPP said.

The bowling ball found in the incident.
The bowling ball found in the incident. Peterborough County OPP

OPP investigated and determined a five-pin bowling ball had been thrown by a passing motorist.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

Peterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPMischiefSelwyn TownshipLakefieldWindshieldbowling ballbowling ball in windshieldvehicle struck with bowling ball
