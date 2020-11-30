London man arrested after string of events leaves $2,500 in damage downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man from London, Ont., is facing a handful of charges following a string of incidents in the city’s downtown that left about $2,500 in damages.

Local police say the first incident took place around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at Covent Garden Market.

Police say a man allegedly went inside before getting in an argument with an employee in the building. The dispute escalated with the man allegedly uttering threats at the employee.

Police allege the man removed property from the employee’s business before exiting the building.

The next incident took place around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in the 100-block of King Street. According to police, a man entered the apartment’s front vestibule with a rock in hand, before he allegedly threw the rock at a window of the building, leaving it shattered.

Officers say the man left the apartment before returning a short time later. When he was confronted by apartment security, police allege he uttered threats towards them before leaving the area on foot.

The third incident took place 30 minutes later, according to police, at a restaurant located at 185 Dundas St. Police say officers in the area were waved down by a citizen who reported a man was causing damage to the restaurant.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, police say they observed a man inside allegedly carrying items that belonged to the restaurant. The man fled on foot and was arrested about five minutes later, according to police.

In connection with the three incidents, a 21-year-old London man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm; one count of mischief under $5,000; and one count of a break and enter-related offence.

The accused is in police custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

Police say a combined total of about $2,500 in damages were reported from the three separate incidents.

