Quebec commission on youth protection system to table update ahead of final report

In Quebec, a special commission on children’s rights and youth protection will table a prelude to its final report on Monday.

The commission, chaired by Régine Laurent, was originally scheduled to deliver its final report Monday but has asked the government for additional time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The submission of its final report is now scheduled for April 30, 2021.

The commission said in a press release that it would offer pending “findings and orientations as well as a recommendACTION.”

The commission was launched following the death of a girl in Granby, who was found in troubling circumstances in her family home before her death in April 2019. She had been the subject of reports to the province’s department of youth protection and follow-ups for years.

Hearings began in October 2019. Last month, the commission said it heard from 296 witnesses in public hearings in all.

During the process, it also received 1,590 phone calls and emails as well as 225 briefs.

