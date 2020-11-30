Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Quebec commission on youth protection system to table update ahead of final report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2020 9:47 am
The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Granby, Que. Her death sparked a province-wide commission on youth protection services.
The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Granby, Que. Her death sparked a province-wide commission on youth protection services. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

In Quebec, a special commission on children’s rights and youth protection will table a prelude to its final report on Monday.

The commission, chaired by Régine Laurent, was originally scheduled to deliver its final report Monday but has asked the government for additional time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The submission of its final report is now scheduled for April 30, 2021.

READ MORE: Quebec commission on youth protection system delays final report by five months

Trending Stories

The commission said in a press release that it would offer pending “findings and orientations as well as a recommendACTION.”

The commission was launched following the death of a girl in Granby, who was found in troubling circumstances in her family home before her death in April 2019. She had been the subject of reports to the province’s department of youth protection and follow-ups for years.

Story continues below advertisement

Hearings began in October 2019. Last month, the commission said it heard from 296 witnesses in public hearings in all.

During the process, it also received 1,590 phone calls and emails as well as 225 briefs.

READ MORE: Quebec youth protection sees increase in child abuse reports following Granby girl’s death

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Child AbuseChild WelfareQuebec youth protectionGranby girl deathDPJLaurent CommissionRégine LaurentDYPQuebec youth protection department
Flyers
More weekly flyers