Canada

CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021

By Johnny Mah Global News

Pink Shirt Day 2021 is about working together and treating others with respect and dignity.

COVID-19 has impacted everyone and shown the importance of helping one another and advocating for those who need it.

Help us “lift each other up and support anti-bullying initiatives by purchasing your Pink Shirt today!

Pink Shirt Day is on Feb. 24, 2021.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at PinkShirtDay.ca

Pink Shirt DayBC CommunityCKNW Pink Shirt DayGlobal BC Pink Shirt DayPink Shirt Day 2021
