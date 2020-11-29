Coronavirus: Canada’s COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 12K

Deaths from the novel coronavirus in Canada surpassed another grim milestone Sunday, as the country’s death toll from the virus topped 12,000.

News of 56 more virus deaths comes amid another 5,468 new cases, which pushes Canada’s total COVID-19 infections to 370,014. Over 292,000 people have since recovered from the virus, while 14,493,884 tests have been administered.

Sunday’s data provides a limited snapshot of COVID-19’s spread across the country however, with B.C., P.E.I. and both Yukon and Northwest Territories not reporting new case figures over the weekend.

According to the latest epidemiological information available from Health Canada, which is comprised of data analyzing just over 11,600 deaths, seniors remained among the vast majority of COVID-19-related fatalities in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

The epidemiological analysis showed that about 90 per cent of those deaths were comprised of seniors aged 70 and older. Those between the ages of 70 to 79 accounted for 18.5 per cent of those deaths, while those aged 80 and above made up about 71 per cent.

The data also shows a significant increase in patients hospitalized from the virus, as hospitalizations ranged at about the 600-mark as of Oct. 5. In a statement today, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that an average over 2,111 people with COVID-19 were being treated in hospital during the most recent 7-day period — in increase of about 1,500 in just under two months.

8:48 Coronavirus: Inside Canada’s first post-COVID clinic Coronavirus: Inside Canada’s first post-COVID clinic

As cases continue to surge in communities across Canada, including those in remote regions of the country, Tam also encouraged Canadians to start planning ahead to safely celebrate the upcoming holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

“Take some time today to talk to your family and friends so everyone can make their expectations known and you can plan together for a meaningful and safer holiday season,” said Tam in her Sunday statement. “I know these conversations and choices may be difficult, but let’s focus on the things we can do, including doing our utmost to protect our families, friends and communities.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The federal government also announced on Sunday that it would be extending several travel restrictions into the new year, as all foreign nationals coming from anywhere but the United States will continue to be barred from entering the country until Jan. 21.

Canada’s minister of intergovernmental affairs also shed some light on the country’s acquisition of the novel coronavirus vaccine during an interview with The West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson that aired on Sunday. According to Dominic LeBlanc, Canada is “certainly in the top five” on the list of countries to receive doses of the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we have said from the beginning, we as a government, as a national government, aggressively negotiated contracts with seven major suppliers of potential vaccines,” said LeBlanc, who added that the Canada already had “millions of doses” under contract. He also said that the first six million doses, which are enough to inoculate three million Canadians, would begin arriving in early January.

On Sunday, Alberta announced 1,608 new cases of the virus and nine more deaths, the latter of which were all seniors. To date, a total of 56,444 cases have been identified in the province, while its death toll now stands at 533.

Ontario reported 1,708 new infections on Sunday as well as 24 more deaths, pushing its COVID-19 cases and deaths to 114,746 and 3,648, respectively.

Quebec also added 1,395 more cases and 12 fatalities on Sunday. A long-term care home in Montreal transported 20 residents to hospital Sunday after an outbreak started at the facility over the last week.

The province broke a another milestone on Saturday, with its death toll surpassing 7,000 — the highest in the country.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba both reported over 350 cases on Sunday as well, with Saskatchewan adding 351 and Manitoba another 365. Cases in those provinces now stand at 8,239 and 16,843, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba also added another 11 deaths from the virus Sunday, pushing its total fatalities over the 300-mark.

5:28 Coronavirus: Support for mandatory vaccines weakens among Canadians Coronavirus: Support for mandatory vaccines weakens among Canadians

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick added 14 more cases, Nova Scotia tallied another 10 and Newfoundland and Labrador announced four additional infections.

In Nunavut, new cases of the virus continue to spread in the territory after health authorities announced another 13 infections.

To date, a total of 62,616,000 cases have been diagnosed worldwide according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Over 1,457,000 deaths have also been recorded, with the United States, Brazil and India leading in both infections and virus-related fatalities.